Vadie Marie Taylor
Mrs. Vadie Marie Sutton Taylor, age 92, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM in Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church officiated by her pastor, the Rev. Mike Scott. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor was daughter of the late Dick and Lillie Anderson Sutton. She was a Craven County native, and lived all of her life in the Vanceboro community. She was a member of Juniper Chapel FWB Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter G. Taylor.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Taylor and wife, Linda, Gary Taylor, and Danny Taylor and former wife, Jennifer, all of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Amy Jones, Lillie Bogdahn, Richard, Robert, Danielle and Matthew Taylor; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.
Memorials may be made to Juniper Chapel FWB Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
