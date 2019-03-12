NEW BERN - Valerie Ann Walston Brown, 64, of 306 Kennedy Drive, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Ann "V" (Walston) Brown.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pilgrim Chapel M.B. Church, 313 Elder St., James City Community, New Bern.
She is survived by two sons, Shunard Brown of Philadelphia, PA and David Lee of New Bern; one daughter, Tashida Jones, New Bern; one brother, Jeffrey Walston of Suisun, CA; one sister, Sybil Armond of Berkeley, CA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019