Valerie Ann Walston Brown, 64, of 306 Kennedy Dr., died Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pilgrim Chapel M.B. Church, 313 Elder St., James City Community.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
