Valerie Ann Warwick, 58, wife of David J. Warwick of Pollocksville, NC died on August 12, 2019, of fast-growing cancer first diagnosed in March of 2019. Val chose not to undergo chemotherapy as the cancer was already at an advanced stage and treatment would probably only prolong her suffering.

She was the daughter of Darl and Loise Evans of Havelock, NC, both deceased. Val is survived by her husband, David J. Warwick, her son, Ethan Allan Warwick of Durham, NC and her brother, Darl James Evans of New Bern, NC.

In the 1980's Val was an Aircraft Electrician at the Naval Aviation Depot, Cherry Point, NC. She also loved to cook and weave on her weaving loom. She was active up until the last few weeks of her life. Val requested that she be cremated and no funeral be held. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC.



