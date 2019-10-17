Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vallie Harmon Phillips. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Send Flowers Obituary

Vallie Harmon Phillips, 74, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock, officiated by Pastor Steve Epperson. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh. The family will receive friends between 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Cherry Point Baptist Church.

Val, as she liked to be called, was a woman of great faith and put that faith to work in her life.

Vallie was a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC and received her Registered Nursing degree from The University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She worked as Triage Nurse at Charlotte Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and finished her nursing career as Surveyor for the State of North Carolina. Her passion for caring for others never ceased.

She was a very active member of Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School and serving on several committees including Vacation Bible School and Fall Festival. Vallie was also very charitable to not only her church but to other charities such as Kennedy Children's Home, the Atlantic Baptist Association and Appalachian Christmas Outreach.

Vallie was a great card writer, remembering church members and friends on birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions. She was also one of the first to bring those in need a meal or covered dish. Many were touched by her thoughtfulness.

She was a loving wife, Momma, and Mimi to her grandchildren, that were very special to her and she was so proud of their accomplishments.

She is survived by her college sweetheart and husband, Grady W. Phillips of the home; daughter, Carla Presson and fiance' Joe Mitchell of New Bern; daughter by marriage, Jennifer Minnick and husband Ken of Pennsylvania; sister, Annie Lee Larson; grandchildren, Ryan Andrew Mayhone and Lauren Nicole Mayhone; and her granddog, "Max".

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas A. and Janie S. Harmon; sisters, Nancy Riddle, Naomi Cox, Olivia Cox; and brothers, Thomas A. Harmon, Jr. and Edward Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations in Vallie H. Phillips memory to Kennedy Children's Home in Kinston, NC or to the Atlantic Baptist Association.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.



