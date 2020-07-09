Vance Allen Stilley, 70, formerly of 17686 N.C. Hwy 33 East, Blounts Creek, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, Va.

He is survived by his mother, Katie Mare Stilley of Blounts Creek.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 Murray Family Cemetery, Edward.

Viewing will be held one hour Prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store