JACKSONVILLE - Vanessa Graham McNair, 66, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the J. T. Kerr Memorial Baptist Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
