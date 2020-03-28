Vanmekio Ward, 40, of 109 Haiti Street, Trenton, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jarman Family Cemetery
A public walk through viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
There will not be a viewing prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
