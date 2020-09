Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Velma Becton Fleming, 90, of New Bern died Sept. 22, 2020.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oscar's Memorial Grounds with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Velois F. Hill, Vonee Fleming; sisters, Ruth Barnes, all of New Bern, Naomi Banks of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



