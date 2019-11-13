KINSTON - Velma Skeens Jr., 69, of 107 E. Payton Ave., formerly of the Dover - Ft. Barnwell Community" died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Corinth MB Church in the Ft. Barnwell Community. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive guest at 133 Wetherington Farm Road, Cove City.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
