1/
Vernell Pattin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernell Pattin, 54, of Ernul, died Thursday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St.
He is survived by his wife, Randi H. Pattin of the home; four sons, Michael D. Hickman, Grantsboro, Demetrius D. Pattin, California, Marsean D. Pattin and Jose C. Bryant, both of New Bern; two daughters, Nakiva M. Hickman, Vanceboro and Olivia A. Pattin, New Bern; two brothers, Larry Cole and Jimmy Johnson of Decatur, Ill.; three sisters, Ida Davis, Carbondale, Ill. and Lavern Tucker and Samantha
Chaney, both of Decatur, Ill.; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved