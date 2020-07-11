Vernell Pattin, 54, of Ernul, died Thursday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St.

He is survived by his wife, Randi H. Pattin of the home; four sons, Michael D. Hickman, Grantsboro, Demetrius D. Pattin, California, Marsean D. Pattin and Jose C. Bryant, both of New Bern; two daughters, Nakiva M. Hickman, Vanceboro and Olivia A. Pattin, New Bern; two brothers, Larry Cole and Jimmy Johnson of Decatur, Ill.; three sisters, Ida Davis, Carbondale, Ill. and Lavern Tucker and Samantha

Chaney, both of Decatur, Ill.; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



