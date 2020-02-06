Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Faye Fillingame. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Vicki Faye Fillingame, 63, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro.

A native of Craven County, Vicki lived most of her life in Vanceboro. She attended West Craven High School and had worked in home health care for many years. She was proud to call Jesus Christ her Savior. She was unable to attend church services due to her health; however, she enjoyed worshipping online with West Vanceboro Church of God.

Vicki was an avid and talented crocheter. She gifted many family members and friends with treasured items. She also enjoyed cooking and reading her Bible. Vicki found solace in sharing her favorite Bible verses with her family.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father, George Fillingame.

She is survived by son, David Wade Hawkins and wife, Jennifer, of Vanceboro; daughters, Erica Brooke Morris of Pollocksville, Jamie Leigh Hawkins of Vanceboro; mother, Dorothy Fillingame of Ayden; grandchildren, Joshua Adams, Allyson Hawkins, and Vivian Hawkins, all of Vanceboro; Mary Anne Price and Zoey Price, both of Pollocksville; sister, Traci Banks and husband, Dwight, and niece, Alissa Banks of Grifton.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.

