Vicki Fogel
1955 - 2020
Vicki Denise Fogel, 64, of Havelock, sadly left her family and friends and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Vicki was born in Portsmouth, VA October 1, 1955; to the late Franklin Harvey and Mary Ann Hall.
Vicki loved the Lord and was a member of Cherry Point Baptist Church. She was a proud wife of her Military spouse Clay, and was always there to support her Marine and maintain their home and family during many deployments. Vicki retired from Fleet Readiness Center at Cherry Point, NC where she faithfully served and supported our troops for 33 years. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking and preparing wonderful meals shared by all. When she wasn't cooking, Vicki most enjoyed dining at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. Vicki held a special place in her heart for her many Yorkshire Terriers and Shih Tzus. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers, especially peppermint carnations.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Clayton Fogel; son, Christopher Michael Fogel of Seattle, Washington; and brothers, Randy Hall (Barbara) of Havelock and Michael Hall (Mary) of Winterville.
As well as her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Michelle Fogle.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Cotten Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cotten Funeral Home and burial will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vicki Denise Fogel.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cotten Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
