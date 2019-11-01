Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie J. (Gladman) Rinehart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vickie J. Gladman Rinehart, 70, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Eva Gladman.

Vickie is survived by her loving husband Edward Rinehart, two sons; Edward Rinehart Jr. (Candace) of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Rinehart Sr. (Patricia) of River Bend, NC, two brothers; Rick Gladman (Linda) of Springfield, OH, Terry Gladman (Bonny) of Springfield., OH, sister, Cheryl Sample of Springfield, OH, two, grandchildren; Cameron Rinehart, Robert "RJ" Rinehart Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was born in Springfield, OH, and graduated from South High School. She went on to earn her Bachelors in Science from Franklin University in Columbus, OH, graduating Summe Cum Laude. She served as the Director of Finance for Coastal Carolina Healthcare until her retirement.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Vickie's honor to: New Bern Cancer Care/ Journey of Hope Cancer Care c/o CarolinaEast Foundation 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Vickie J. Gladman Rinehart, 70, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Eva Gladman.Vickie is survived by her loving husband Edward Rinehart, two sons; Edward Rinehart Jr. (Candace) of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Rinehart Sr. (Patricia) of River Bend, NC, two brothers; Rick Gladman (Linda) of Springfield, OH, Terry Gladman (Bonny) of Springfield., OH, sister, Cheryl Sample of Springfield, OH, two, grandchildren; Cameron Rinehart, Robert "RJ" Rinehart Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.She was born in Springfield, OH, and graduated from South High School. She went on to earn her Bachelors in Science from Franklin University in Columbus, OH, graduating Summe Cum Laude. She served as the Director of Finance for Coastal Carolina Healthcare until her retirement.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Vickie's honor to: New Bern Cancer Care/ Journey of Hope Cancer Care c/o CarolinaEast Foundation 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close