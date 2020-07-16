Victor Wade Rowe, 61, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Victor was born in Wilmington, NC, and lived his younger years in the New Bern area. He graduated from Jones Senior High School in Jones County, and then entered the US Navy shortly after graduation, even though he couldn't swim. He very much believed that anyone could do almost anything, if they put their mind to it, and so, that was how he began his military career. His first assignment was to Naval Aircrewman school, learning to eventually become the Airborne Communications Supervisor as an E-4, Third Class Petty Officer. He was only the second E-4 in the history of that squadron to ever qualify as an ACS. Continuing with his successes, he advanced to E-7, Chief Petty Officer, in a short 10 years. During the course of his Naval career, he became a formal Naval instructor; and then later in his career, Victor worked for a major defense contractor, beginning as a Training Analyst, Logistics Analyst, and finally the Logistics Support Manager overseeing major defense contracts.

Victor retired with more than 20 years of service in the US Navy as a proud patriot with an honorable discharge. In addition to his service, Victor had a passion for writing fictional books, and became a published author. Victor loved God, his family, and his country, and his time on this earth.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Linda Slaughter Rowe and J. "Vance" Rowe of Pollocksville, NC.

He is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Herring of New Bern. In addition, he is survived by his two children, daughter, Misty Boyd and husband Max, and their child Gavin of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Victor's son, Joshua Rowe, of Garland, Texas. His siblings include one sister, Denise Sweat of Greenville, SC; and one brother, Joseph Vance Rowe, Jr. and wife Karen of New Bern, NC. He is also survived by two nephews, Reid Duncan, Jr. and his wife Julie of New Bern, NC; and Steven Sweat and his wife Ashlean, and children Briana, Sadie, and Amber of Easley, SC.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Cotten Funeral Home with Pastor Wolk officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Oak Grove Cemetery in Pollocksville, NC.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





