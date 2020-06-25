Victoria Barnes Cox
Victoria Barnes Cox, 70, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Hawkins Cemetery in Dover. Due to COVID 19, pandemic mask are required and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
