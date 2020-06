Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria Barnes Cox, 70, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Hawkins Cemetery in Dover. Due to COVID 19, pandemic mask are required and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.



