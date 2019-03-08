ORIENTAL - Victoria Elizabeth "Vic" Greene, 83, of 914 Midyette St., died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Pierce Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 606 Holdman St., Oriental. The interment will follow at the Odd Fellow Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019