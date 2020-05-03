Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Gaskins Eubank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our Mother, Violet Gaskins Eubank, age 78, passed away unexpectedly April 18th, 2020 in Apollo Beach, Florida. She was born August 22,1941 to Cecil and Naomi Gaskins in New Bern, NC. She went to New Bern High School and would continue to live and work in New Bern until she met her future husband, William "Billy" Eubank at church in Scotts Hill and marry him 45 days later. They would eventually make their home at Scotts Hill, NC living with her Mother-in-Law Martha Eubank and welcome two children Anna and Robert.

While never having attended college, she would work her way to Vice President of People's Federal Savings Bank. Hard work was a constant in her life having begun working in tobacco fields as a child to help support her family. She would continue to work in banking the rest of her life until her retirement so she could enjoy her family and travel and extended stays with her Granddaughter Bo Wyatt in San Francisco. It was in her role as Nana where she really sparkled. Her love jumping off the page in photo's.

She was active in her church community at Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church in Scotts Hill, NC. Whether in the choir or the ladies auxiliary , she left an impression on those she met and touched.

It was her Eastern Star Family, following in the steps of her Mother, that she found her community. She was a dedicated member serving in various positions on the local, state and national level. It was her Eastern Star Family she would always say that had sustained her through the loss of her husband.

Life had its ways of presenting lessons to be learned and she never shied away from teaching us all that "By the Grace of God it could be you".

After her retirement she would relocate to Apollo Beach, Florida to live with Robert and his wife Christy. There they would plan trips and outings. Always game for adventure, she was a larger than life presence and leaves a profound loss for all those she knew and touched.

She will be remembered for her wit, incredible laugh, her loyal friendship and strength.

It is hard to imagine a world without her in it, but a rose in full bloom, the perfect sunset and the laughter of children will serve as reminders of our Mother's legacy.

She is survived by her children Anna Wyatt and Robert Eubank and their spouses Donald and Christy and her beloved Granddaughter Bo Wyatt. She is also survived by her siblings she considered her closest friends, Ravohn Gaskins, Jerry Gaskins and Elaine Butterfield. She also leaves behind Johnny Cash, her Boston Terrier who was always by her side and was the source of much laughter.

A memorial service will be planned for this summer.





