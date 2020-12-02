1/
Virginia Brenda Catalona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Akron Ohio September 7, 1923, the daughter of Italian Immigrants, Virginia Brenda Catalona French lived a remarkably long and extraordinary life, passing away peacefully at the age of 97, on November 26, 2020.
In her 97 years, Brenda lived through the Great Depression and WW II, serving her country as a Navy Wave. She was a longtime member of the American Legion, interested in politics and voted in every election from 1941-2020.
Brenda was married to John Russell French, Jr. for 46 years and had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Brenda loved Jesus, her family and her country.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Georgia Ensley, husband Kerry (deceased), Jeannie Smith, Linda Bullock, husband Calvin, and Deborah Brannon, husband Charles. Also survived by grandchildren, Kerrie Ensley, Teresa Alger, Rusty Ensley, Kelley Baker, Robert Smith Jr., Ashley Brown, Gina Bainbridge, Patrick Brannon and Krissy Buchanan, her 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Her husband, John and grandson, Chris were waiting for her in Heaven. She was our matriarch the heart of our family and our lives were richer for having been loved by her.
Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved