Born in Akron Ohio September 7, 1923, the daughter of Italian Immigrants, Virginia Brenda Catalona French lived a remarkably long and extraordinary life, passing away peacefully at the age of 97, on November 26, 2020.

In her 97 years, Brenda lived through the Great Depression and WW II, serving her country as a Navy Wave. She was a longtime member of the American Legion, interested in politics and voted in every election from 1941-2020.

Brenda was married to John Russell French, Jr. for 46 years and had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Brenda loved Jesus, her family and her country.

She is survived by her 4 daughters, Georgia Ensley, husband Kerry (deceased), Jeannie Smith, Linda Bullock, husband Calvin, and Deborah Brannon, husband Charles. Also survived by grandchildren, Kerrie Ensley, Teresa Alger, Rusty Ensley, Kelley Baker, Robert Smith Jr., Ashley Brown, Gina Bainbridge, Patrick Brannon and Krissy Buchanan, her 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Her husband, John and grandson, Chris were waiting for her in Heaven. She was our matriarch the heart of our family and our lives were richer for having been loved by her.

Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store