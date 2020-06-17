Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Dunn Mercer, 87, of New Bern, died on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bethany Christian Church in Jasper. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



