Virginia Lee Bartley, 88, of New Bern, died Saturday July 4, 2020.

She is survived by husband Norman Bartley; two daughters Deborah Pulley and Amanda Ruth Wilson; son Joseph Thomas Bennett Jr.; sister Delores Leisy; and 8 grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.



