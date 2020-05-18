Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Matthews Lee. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Jenny" Matthews Lee, 94, of New Bern passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lula Matthews, son, Harvey "Butchie" Lee, brother, Arthur Ray Matthews, sisters, Earleen Neely, Stella Johnson Flinn, and nephew Billy Carrow.

Jenny is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jerry (Judy) Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Judy (Lewis) Hughes of Elizabeth City, Rodger (Cathy) Neely of Ayden, Doug Neely of Jacksonville, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Jenny was a longtime and active member of Sherwood Forest Free Will Baptist Church. She also retired after a long career at Bosch.

The visiting hours will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Funeral services will be live streamed via the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made in Jenny's honor to Sherwood Forest Freewill Baptist Church, 2601 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



Virginia "Jenny" Matthews Lee, 94, of New Bern passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lula Matthews, son, Harvey "Butchie" Lee, brother, Arthur Ray Matthews, sisters, Earleen Neely, Stella Johnson Flinn, and nephew Billy Carrow.Jenny is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jerry (Judy) Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Judy (Lewis) Hughes of Elizabeth City, Rodger (Cathy) Neely of Ayden, Doug Neely of Jacksonville, and numerous great nieces and nephews.Jenny was a longtime and active member of Sherwood Forest Free Will Baptist Church. She also retired after a long career at Bosch.The visiting hours will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.Funeral services will be live streamed via the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook page.In lieu of flowers donations made be made in Jenny's honor to Sherwood Forest Freewill Baptist Church, 2601 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close