Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia McGehee Borowicz. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT – Virginia McGehee Borowicz, age 77, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Carteret County, NC on June 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey Arvis McGehee and Rowena Smith McGehee.

Virginia was a product of small eastern North Carolina towns. Growing up in Beaufort, she told stories of swimming in Taylor's Creek, shagging at "The Circle" and working at Guthrie-Jones Drug Store as a teenager. No visit to Beaufort was ever complete without clam chowder from The Sanitary, a shrimp burger from El's, a stroll through Dee-Gee's and a visit with sweet Emily Clyde Lewis. Marriage and raising a family settled Virginia in New Bern for most of her adult life. She moved to Rocky Mount in her later years to be closer to family, and attended countless soccer and basketball games, dance recitals and piano performances.

Virginia's two passions in life were her faith and her family. Several trips to Israel allowed Virginia to walk in the steps of her Savior and brought her great joy. Virginia was always happiest when she was at church and she cherished her Christ Episcopal and Lakeside Baptist Church families. Virginia's love for her children and grandchildren will always be a source of strength for them as they work hard to emulate the kindness, grace and genuine concern she expressed for everyone she met.

Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Mark Borowicz and wife, Ashley, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and daughter, Jennifer Borowicz Cobb and husband, Richie, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andersen Cobb, Reynolds Cobb, Catherine Cobb, Olivia Borowicz, Brice Borowicz; and brother, David McGehee, Clayton.

A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be at a later date at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern.

Virginia's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor (The Cottage) and Nash General Hospital for their kindness, patience and compassion shown towards Virginia during her final months.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

ROCKY MOUNT – Virginia McGehee Borowicz, age 77, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Carteret County, NC on June 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey Arvis McGehee and Rowena Smith McGehee.Virginia was a product of small eastern North Carolina towns. Growing up in Beaufort, she told stories of swimming in Taylor's Creek, shagging at "The Circle" and working at Guthrie-Jones Drug Store as a teenager. No visit to Beaufort was ever complete without clam chowder from The Sanitary, a shrimp burger from El's, a stroll through Dee-Gee's and a visit with sweet Emily Clyde Lewis. Marriage and raising a family settled Virginia in New Bern for most of her adult life. She moved to Rocky Mount in her later years to be closer to family, and attended countless soccer and basketball games, dance recitals and piano performances.Virginia's two passions in life were her faith and her family. Several trips to Israel allowed Virginia to walk in the steps of her Savior and brought her great joy. Virginia was always happiest when she was at church and she cherished her Christ Episcopal and Lakeside Baptist Church families. Virginia's love for her children and grandchildren will always be a source of strength for them as they work hard to emulate the kindness, grace and genuine concern she expressed for everyone she met.Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Mark Borowicz and wife, Ashley, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and daughter, Jennifer Borowicz Cobb and husband, Richie, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andersen Cobb, Reynolds Cobb, Catherine Cobb, Olivia Borowicz, Brice Borowicz; and brother, David McGehee, Clayton.A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be at a later date at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern.Virginia's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor (The Cottage) and Nash General Hospital for their kindness, patience and compassion shown towards Virginia during her final months.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. Published in Sun Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close