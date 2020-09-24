Vivian Cooper

Vivian Mae Squires Cooper was born March 3rd 1924, in Bayboro (Maribel) North Carolina. She departed life on September 23, 2020 at the age of 96 at Kerr Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Henderson North Carolina.

Preceding her in death her mother, Perona Squires; her husband, James Arthur Cooper and a son-in law, Edward Higgins. Vivian was baptized as a child and was a lifelong member of Antioch Christian Church. She graduated from Pamlico County Training School in Bayboro NC. She also received training from Pamlico Community College in upholstery, sewing, child care and nutrition. She was a member of the Farm Bureau for Pamlico County. She attended many United Church of Christ Conferences and workshops and she created and directed plays at her church. Vivian was an usher at the Antioch Church for over 70 years and she developed the junior usher program.

She was a proud wife, mother, caregiver and church servant. She loved her family and community with all her heart and she was well known for her decorating and gardening skills. She was an excellent cook and loved sharing her meals with family and friends. Her love of family led to organizing family gatherings and she was active in the development of the Hargrove-Jones -Squires family organization, where she served as president for many years. She was also a member of Eastern Star. In addition, she was President of the Woman's Mission, Faithful member of the United Church of Christ Union, Faithful member of the United Church of Christ Conference, Member of the Antioch Christian Church #2 Choir, Mother of the Church and she was known to offer up a powerful prayer.

Vivian held positions as a Housekeeper on the Cherry Point Marine Corps Base and Janitor for First Citizens Bank of Bayboro, NC.

Vivian spent her eighties travelling the US and cruising the Pacific and Caribbean Islands with her daughters. Vivian's energy, love, tasty meals, caring, encouraging and creative spirit will be dearly missed.

Vivian is survived by her daughters, Patricia Banks Holt Cooper of Henderson NC, Betty Higgins Vivenzio of Metuchen NJ; a granddaughter, Patrice Banks-Rogers (Cedric); a grandson, Jonathan Arthur Banks of Graham, NC; two great-granddaughters, Tiffani Chantel Sawyer, Jordan Michael Sawyer, and two great-grandsons, Jonathan Arthur Banks Jr. and Ashton Banks. Vivian was blessed to have her two first cousins, Florence and Dorothy Squires (sisters) as Life Long confidants and companions. She is also survived by her loving, attentive and caring son-in-law, Phil Vivenzio, who delighted in making her smile and laugh in his many visits to the Kerr Lake Rehabilitation Center.

A service will be held at the gravesite located at 48 Swan Point Road, Bayboro (Maribel) NC at 11 a.m. on Sunday September 27, 2020. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Gernard Sawyer. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, to send any donation to Antioch Christian Church, 4818 NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store