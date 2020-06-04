Vivian J. Burney
Vivian J. Burney, 56, 1178 Burney Town Road, Kinston, died Saturday, May 30,2020 at Vidant Medical Center,
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Koonce Family Cemetery, Burney Town Community.
Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family will assemble at the home one hour prior to the service for the funeral processional.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.


