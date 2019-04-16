NEWPORT - Vonnie Mae Hamm Jordan, 75, of 250 Bogue Loop Rd., the Bogue Sound Community, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence.
Viewing will be held on Thursday at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Spring Garden M.B. Church. Interment will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at noon in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 347-9595
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019