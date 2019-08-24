W. Taylor Millar

GREENVILLE--W. Taylor Millar, 85, passed quietly at his home in Greenville, NC on August 22. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Billie Rigsbee Millar, two brothers, Bob Millar (Pam) of Wilmington and John Millar (Brenda) of Raleigh. Also surviving are his two sons, Randy Millar (Ruth) of New Bern, and Doug Millar (Darla) of Paamul, Mexico, five grandchildren Brandon Millar (Amy) of Dallas, TX, Parker Millar of New Bern, Brittany Millar Whitlock (Ryan) of Bossier City, LA, Hannah Millar Olson (Scotty) of Seattle, WA, Holly Millar of New Bern and two great grandchildren.

Taylor was born in Durham and was a 1953 graduate of Durham High School.

He was involved in the photographic industry for over 35 yrs. before beginning his real estate career in Greenville. After retirement, he was a volunteer greeter at the ECU Heart Institute. A memorial service will be held in Greenville at Immanuel Baptist Church on Elm St. Friday morning August 30 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Global Community Fellowship Missions, Mexico. 1904 Redbud Circle, Greenville, NC 27858

