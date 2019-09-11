Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Edward Golding. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Chaplain Walter Edward "Walt" Golding, 82, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont on December 19, 1936 to the late Norman and Ruth Golding. He was preceded in death by his brother Maurice, and sister Winnie Golding. He is survived by his brother, Phillip of Springfield, VT. And he is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lena Tilghman Golding, niece June S. Saunders and husband Richard of New Bern, Diane M. Deville and husband Kemp of Wilmington, and great nieces and nephews of Wilmington, NC and Denver, CO.

Walt graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1956, Free Will Baptist Bible College in 1968, BA degree, Ashland Theological Seminary in 1971, M-DIV degree, and Liberty University in 1996, MA degree. He taught school at Faith Christian School in Goldsboro and Ruth's Chapel FWB School in New Bern before going back in the US Air Force as a Chaplain in 1974. Walt and Lena traveled several foreign countries and 48 US states during his military career. In 1989 , Walt retired from the US Air Force Chaplaincy and came back home to New Bern. He spent a 24 year career in the US Marines, US Army National Guard and US Air Force.

In 1989, Walt went to work at Family Services Center at Cherry Point as a Marriage/Financial Counselor to the Marines and Sailors. In 2010, he retired due to health problems.

Walt was a faithful, active member of Ruth's Chapel FWB Church where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. He loved gospel music and enjoyed singing solos throughout his ministry for the Lord. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all his heart. And he loved his family and was so thankful for them.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at St Mary's FWB Church with visitation at 1:00pm prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Ral Alsbrook will officiate with burial following at Greenleaf Memorial Park with Military Honors.

Walt served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for over 20 years. Memorials May be made to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 208, New Bern, NC 28563-0208. Those wishing to offer words of Hope and Condolences or share a favorite memory of Walt may visit

Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations is serving the Golding family.

