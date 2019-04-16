KINSTON -Walter Edward Rouse , 79, of 210 N. Center Street, died Saturday, April 13,2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Taylors Chapel F.W.B. Church, LaGrange.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019