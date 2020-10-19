VANCEBORO - Walter Glenn Worley, 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. He passed away at his home in Vanceboro with his wife and sister by his side.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; daughter, Carol Taylor; grandsons, Michael and Brandon; two great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Willis; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service, but people can visit family at his home in Vanceboro.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Vanceboro, NC.
