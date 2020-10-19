1/1
Walter Glenn Worley
VANCEBORO - Walter Glenn Worley, 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. He passed away at his home in Vanceboro with his wife and sister by his side.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; daughter, Carol Taylor; grandsons, Michael and Brandon; two great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Willis; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service, but people can visit family at his home in Vanceboro.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Vanceboro, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
or

