Walter Henry Davis, 89, of Merritt, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Stonewall Cemetery, Stonewall, followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his son, Tyrone Davis of Raleigh; two daughters, Deborah Faye Davis of Georgia and Amber Gail Davis of Merritt; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





