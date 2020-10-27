1/
Walter Henry Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Henry Davis, 89, of Merritt, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Stonewall Cemetery, Stonewall, followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.
He is survived by his son, Tyrone Davis of Raleigh; two daughters, Deborah Faye Davis of Georgia and Amber Gail Davis of Merritt; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved