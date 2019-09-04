Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Joseph Mesaros. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

(June 15, 1935 - September 1, 2019)

Walter grew up in Rahway, NJ, lived in Manalapan, NJ, then he and his wife came to New Bern, NC, in 1997, to be near family as they retired. He was a talented artist who spent his entire professional career as a graphic artist. He was a wonderful "fi-it" person who could repair anything he was handed. Walter had a love of science and the outdoors that he shared with his daughter, a love of birding that he shared with his son-in-law, and a love of aviation that he shared with his granddaughter, but most of all he had a love of adventure and life in general, that he shared with his wife, Betty, the love of his life, for over 60 years. He was a kind man who will be remembered for his ability to talk with anyone and who enjoyed sharing a smile. He is survived by his wife Betty Mesaros, his daughter Gail Watts, her husband Greg, and his granddaughter, Ingrid. He was loved very much and will be missed every day.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday September 4th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Saint Paul's Catholic Church. Interment of urn will follow the service.

Cotten Funeral Home assisting the Mesaros family with arrangements.

