Walter Penn Stewart, 85, a native of Craven County, died at home on Aug. 15, 2019, in Mechanicsville, Va.
Proceeded in death by parents, Kenyon Stewart and Inez Stewart and brother, Ernest Lee Stewart.
Leaves behind wife, Pauline Stewart and 3 stepchildren, and sisters, Alice Heath of Cove City, Hazel Ballard of Cove City and Elizabeth (Aubrey) Rhue of Alabama, and Frances Duignan of Maryland, and nieces and nephews.
Small memorial service will be held at Pate Cemetery in Cove City on November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Wingard officiating.
He served our country proudly in the US Army.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019