NEW BERN - Walter W. Smith, Jr., born on August 8, 1936 to the late Walter W. Smith, Sr. and Macie Wade Smith, passed away on September 27, 2019. Walt is survived by his wife, Etta Mozingo Daniel Smith; daughter, Deborah Ann "Debbie" Smith; granddaughter, Chrystal Christison Wilson and her husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Chelsea Christison; son-in-law, Chris Christison; sister, Ann Smith Gaskins; brother, James W. "Jimmy" Smith, Sr.; and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Smith Christison; brother, Joseph Patrick "Joe Pat" Smith, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Billy Gaskins. Walt graduated from New Bern High School and went to work with the U.S. Postal Service on base at Cherry Point. From there, he transferred to Hialeah, Florida where he worked for many years. He graduated from Barry University while in Florida. He continued his education and later graduated from Duke University with a Master's Degree. Most of Walt's work in Florida was in Human Resources and in 1984 he went to Potomac, Maryland and taught at the Post Office Academy until transferring to Louisville, Kentucky where he was Post Master for about a year. He then transferred to Charleston, West Virginia to serve as Post Master there. From Charleston Walt went back to Florida and worked in Miami until his retirement from the Postal Service. After retirement he taught tennis lessons then went to work for several law firms as Human Resources personnel. Walt moved back to New Bern in 2003 and met Etta Daniel during plans for their 50th high school reunion. They married in 2005 and lived in Taberna until his decline in health. Walt loved basketball, baseball and tennis and was Past President of the National Retired & Active Federal Employees here in New Bern. He just celebrated his 83rd birthday in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National or to Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5th at Cotten Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Bennett officiating. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019