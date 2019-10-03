Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter W. Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Walter W. Smith, Jr., born on August 8, 1936 to the late Walter W. Smith, Sr. and Macie Wade Smith, passed away on September 27, 2019. Walt is survived by his wife, Etta Mozingo Daniel Smith; daughter, Deborah Ann "Debbie" Smith; granddaughter, Chrystal Christison Wilson and her husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Chelsea Christison; son-in-law, Chris Christison; sister, Ann Smith Gaskins; brother, James W. "Jimmy" Smith, Sr.; and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Smith Christison; brother, Joseph Patrick "Joe Pat" Smith, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Billy Gaskins. Walt graduated from New Bern High School and went to work with the U.S. Postal Service on base at Cherry Point. From there, he transferred to Hialeah, Florida where he worked for many years. He graduated from Barry University while in Florida. He continued his education and later graduated from Duke University with a Master's Degree. Most of Walt's work in Florida was in Human Resources and in 1984 he went to Potomac, Maryland and taught at the Post Office Academy until transferring to Louisville, Kentucky where he was Post Master for about a year. He then transferred to Charleston, West Virginia to serve as Post Master there. From Charleston Walt went back to Florida and worked in Miami until his retirement from the Postal Service. After retirement he taught tennis lessons then went to work for several law firms as Human Resources personnel. Walt moved back to New Bern in 2003 and met Etta Daniel during plans for their 50th high school reunion. They married in 2005 and lived in Taberna until his decline in health. Walt loved basketball, baseball and tennis and was Past President of the National Retired & Active Federal Employees here in New Bern. He just celebrated his 83rd birthday in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National or to Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5th at Cotten Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Bennett officiating. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



NEW BERN - Walter W. Smith, Jr., born on August 8, 1936 to the late Walter W. Smith, Sr. and Macie Wade Smith, passed away on September 27, 2019. Walt is survived by his wife, Etta Mozingo Daniel Smith; daughter, Deborah Ann "Debbie" Smith; granddaughter, Chrystal Christison Wilson and her husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Chelsea Christison; son-in-law, Chris Christison; sister, Ann Smith Gaskins; brother, James W. "Jimmy" Smith, Sr.; and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Smith Christison; brother, Joseph Patrick "Joe Pat" Smith, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Billy Gaskins. Walt graduated from New Bern High School and went to work with the U.S. Postal Service on base at Cherry Point. From there, he transferred to Hialeah, Florida where he worked for many years. He graduated from Barry University while in Florida. He continued his education and later graduated from Duke University with a Master's Degree. Most of Walt's work in Florida was in Human Resources and in 1984 he went to Potomac, Maryland and taught at the Post Office Academy until transferring to Louisville, Kentucky where he was Post Master for about a year. He then transferred to Charleston, West Virginia to serve as Post Master there. From Charleston Walt went back to Florida and worked in Miami until his retirement from the Postal Service. After retirement he taught tennis lessons then went to work for several law firms as Human Resources personnel. Walt moved back to New Bern in 2003 and met Etta Daniel during plans for their 50th high school reunion. They married in 2005 and lived in Taberna until his decline in health. Walt loved basketball, baseball and tennis and was Past President of the National Retired & Active Federal Employees here in New Bern. He just celebrated his 83rd birthday in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National or to Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5th at Cotten Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Bennett officiating. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Cotten Funeral Home New Bern , NC (252) 637-3181 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.