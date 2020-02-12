NEW BERN - Walter "Jack" William Dillahunt, 80, of 207 Capeson Lane, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 1015 Church St., New Bern. The entombment will be held at the Pearson Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Pearson Dillahunt of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscars' Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020