Wanda Gail King, 69, of Craven County passed gently from her earthly life January 31, 2020 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
She was born March 19, 1950 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late James Elmer and Fannie White King.
Gail is survived by her sister, Jo Lynn Bratcher and her husband, Ralph; aunt and uncle, Robert and Betty Matthews; cousins, Bobby Matthews and wife, Vickie, Susan White Pruitt and husband, Ralph, Jayne Matthews, and Henry "Butch" White; many extended family and friends.
Gail was a dedicated employee of First Citizens Bank for 35 years. Her passions were dancing and music. Gail was a member of Twin Rivers Shag Club and in 2007 was inducted into Atlantic Beach Shaggers Hall of Fame. Gail gave her all to anything she undertook whether it was work at the bank or her favorite pastime, dancing. Gail was loved and will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service will be at a later date.
If you would like to contribute to a in honor and memory of Gail please do so or visit a friend in a nursing home and think of Gail.
