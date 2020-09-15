1/
Wanda Jenkins Meadows
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Jenkins Meadows, 65, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Myrtle B. Jenkins; one sister, Brenda Dixon; one brother, JC Jenkins; and two grandsons, Ethan Isaiah Meadows and Dominick Robert Gaiti.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Glover of Stonewall, Crystal Scott and Amanda Meadows, both of New Bern; two grandchildren, Joshua Glover of Stonewall and Alexis Scott of Jacksonville; four sisters, Ann Sawyer and Barbara Morris, both of New Bern, Cathy Toler of Caton, and Judy Lewis of Bridgeton; her "Big Baby Boy" Randy Jenkins of New Bern.
Her graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18th at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved