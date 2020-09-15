Wanda Jenkins Meadows, 65, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Myrtle B. Jenkins; one sister, Brenda Dixon; one brother, JC Jenkins; and two grandsons, Ethan Isaiah Meadows and Dominick Robert Gaiti.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Glover of Stonewall, Crystal Scott and Amanda Meadows, both of New Bern; two grandchildren, Joshua Glover of Stonewall and Alexis Scott of Jacksonville; four sisters, Ann Sawyer and Barbara Morris, both of New Bern, Cathy Toler of Caton, and Judy Lewis of Bridgeton; her "Big Baby Boy" Randy Jenkins of New Bern.

Her graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18th at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



