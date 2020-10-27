1/
Wanda Kay Griffin
Wanda Kay Griffin, 62, of Trenton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Frankie Santes, Karla Baugus, Carl Baugus Jr., Tanya Garner and Angela Clevenger; brothers, Obed Griffin Jr. and Eugene Griffin; sisters, Mavis Harrell, Hazel Reaves, Mary Mercer, Sandra Martinez, Amanda Howard and Rita Barrow; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID19 there will be a private burial for the family at the Trenton Cemetery.
Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
