Wanda Kay Griffin, 62, of Trenton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Frankie Santes, Karla Baugus, Carl Baugus Jr., Tanya Garner and Angela Clevenger; brothers, Obed Griffin Jr. and Eugene Griffin; sisters, Mavis Harrell, Hazel Reaves, Mary Mercer, Sandra Martinez, Amanda Howard and Rita Barrow; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID19 there will be a private burial for the family at the Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.



