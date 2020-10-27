Wanda Kay Griffin, 62, of Trenton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Frankie Santes, Karla Baugus, Carl Baugus Jr., Tanya Garner and Angela Clevenger; brothers, Obed Griffin Jr. and Eugene Griffin; sisters, Mavis Harrell, Hazel Reaves, Mary Mercer, Sandra Martinez, Amanda Howard and Rita Barrow; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID19 there will be a private burial for the family at the Trenton Cemetery.
Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.