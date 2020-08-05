1/
Wanda Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Morris, 64, of New Bern, passed away on August 4, 2020 at home.
She is survived by her children, Justin Watts (Kate) Jonathan Watts (Paige) and Jessica Watts, grandchildren, Lawson, Finley, Carter and Kylie. She is also survived by her sister Jackie Graham and her brother Perry Morris.
A message of healing from the family:
Gone From My Sight, by Henry Van Dyke
I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side, spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength.
I stand and watch her until, at length, she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other.
Then, someone at my side says, "There, she is gone." Gone where?
Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast, hull and spar as she was when she left my side.
And, she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port.
Her diminished size is in me -- not in her. And, just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone," there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!" And that is dying……
In lieu of flowers, etc., we would like people to consider making donations in our mother's name to:
The Amyloidosis Research Consortium, 320 Nevada Street, Suite 210, Newton, MA 02460.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved