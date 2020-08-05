Wanda Morris, 64, of New Bern, passed away on August 4, 2020 at home.
She is survived by her children, Justin Watts (Kate) Jonathan Watts (Paige) and Jessica Watts, grandchildren, Lawson, Finley, Carter and Kylie. She is also survived by her sister Jackie Graham and her brother Perry Morris.
A message of healing from the family:
Gone From My Sight, by Henry Van Dyke
I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side, spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength.
I stand and watch her until, at length, she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other.
Then, someone at my side says, "There, she is gone." Gone where?
Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast, hull and spar as she was when she left my side.
And, she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port.
Her diminished size is in me -- not in her. And, just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone," there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!" And that is dying……
In lieu of flowers, etc., we would like people to consider making donations in our mother's name to:
The Amyloidosis Research Consortium, 320 Nevada Street, Suite 210, Newton, MA 02460.
