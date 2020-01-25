Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Bruce. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Bruce, 89, of Oriental passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at home.

Warren was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 26, 1930, the son of Emma Kurz Bruce and Warren Cobine Bruce.

He graduated from John Burroughs High School followed by Princeton University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering.

In 1953 he completed Officer Candidate School and flew as a Navy Flight Officer, including on the aircraft carrier, Intrepid. He retired as a Navy Captain, serving in the US Naval Reserve from 1953-1980. Following service as a Flight Officer in the US Navy, he completed a PHD in Physical Chemistry at the University of New Mexico Albuquerque. He taught chemistry at the University of New Mexico and worked on advanced concept nuclear reactors at Los Alamos scientific laboratory.

In 1962 Warren joined the E.I. DuPont Company in synthetic fiber research in Kinston, N.C. While with DuPont his positions included Technical Superintendent Orlon,Venture Manager Nandel, Venture Manager Kevlar, Manager Nylon R&D and Manager Dacron R&D.

He retired from DuPont in 1992 and worked as a senior consultant for Chemtex International in China, India, and Eastern Europe for two years. In 1999 he volunteered for the International Executive Service Corps in promoting Free Enterprise and Democracy in Egypt.

Warren was an avid sailor, retiring to Oriental, N.C. and participated in regattas and sailing clubs.

Warren served his community as Pamlico County Commissioner and was on the board of the Craven County Regional Airport. The July 4, 2007 Pamlico News announced "Fifty-eight years ago (in 1949) Warren Bruce first soloed over St. Louis in a Piper J3" and reported that he was awarded The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for over 50 years of safe flight operations in addition to his Master Pilot award from the FAA. His last contribution was as a certified Command Pilot with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Aviation Program, attached to D5SR Sector NC out of Air Station Elizabeth City.

His lifetime memberships include Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, Phi Kappa Phi, the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, US Naval Institute, C of C, the International Executive Service Corps., New Bern VFW, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Naval Institute, Coast Guard Auxiliary, VAH-(heavy attack squadron 7) Civil Air Control (Los Alamos, N.M.), and the Tailhook Association, Rotary,Civitans, Princeton Terrace Club, SCOO (Sailing Club of Oriental), UFO (Unite Flying Octogenarians), Los Alamos Parachute Club.

He is proceeded in death by his first wife in 1980, Karel Punch Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Marie Bruce of 38 years. They met at a clam bake on July 4th in Coupeville, WA. at the home of Warren's brother-in-law and wife, Tom and Janice Punch.

He is also survived by children: Warren Bruce IV (Sherie), Cindy Bruce Hughes (Tim), Tommy Anthony Bruce (Bella), David Cobine Bruce, Lisa Marie Blinn (Clay) Michelle Churchill Long (Jeff).

Grandchildren: Elizabeth Karel McCreary, Rachiel Lavina Musumarra, Sarah Joy Bruce, Audrie-Emma Bruce, Thomas Keenan Hughes, Colleen May Hughes, Jacqueline Terese Fugatt, John-David Constantine Bruce, Grayson Cobine Bruce, Lucy Auden Bruce, Clayton Stephen Blinn, Claire Elisabeth Blinn, Lacey Michelle Blinn, Andrew Paul Long, Ethan Charles Long, Bailey Marie Long and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of Warren's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oriental United Methodist Church at 404 Freemason Street, Oriental, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oriental United Methodist Church P.O. Box 70 Oriental, N.C. 28571 or PCAC (The Pamlico Parkinsons Network) P.O. Box 846 Oriental, N.C. 28571.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. Warren Bruce, 89, of Oriental passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at home.Warren was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 26, 1930, the son of Emma Kurz Bruce and Warren Cobine Bruce.He graduated from John Burroughs High School followed by Princeton University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering.In 1953 he completed Officer Candidate School and flew as a Navy Flight Officer, including on the aircraft carrier, Intrepid. He retired as a Navy Captain, serving in the US Naval Reserve from 1953-1980. Following service as a Flight Officer in the US Navy, he completed a PHD in Physical Chemistry at the University of New Mexico Albuquerque. He taught chemistry at the University of New Mexico and worked on advanced concept nuclear reactors at Los Alamos scientific laboratory.In 1962 Warren joined the E.I. DuPont Company in synthetic fiber research in Kinston, N.C. While with DuPont his positions included Technical Superintendent Orlon,Venture Manager Nandel, Venture Manager Kevlar, Manager Nylon R&D and Manager Dacron R&D.He retired from DuPont in 1992 and worked as a senior consultant for Chemtex International in China, India, and Eastern Europe for two years. In 1999 he volunteered for the International Executive Service Corps in promoting Free Enterprise and Democracy in Egypt.Warren was an avid sailor, retiring to Oriental, N.C. and participated in regattas and sailing clubs.Warren served his community as Pamlico County Commissioner and was on the board of the Craven County Regional Airport. The July 4, 2007 Pamlico News announced "Fifty-eight years ago (in 1949) Warren Bruce first soloed over St. Louis in a Piper J3" and reported that he was awarded The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for over 50 years of safe flight operations in addition to his Master Pilot award from the FAA. His last contribution was as a certified Command Pilot with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Aviation Program, attached to D5SR Sector NC out of Air Station Elizabeth City.His lifetime memberships include Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, Phi Kappa Phi, the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, US Naval Institute, C of C, the International Executive Service Corps., New Bern VFW, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Naval Institute, Coast Guard Auxiliary, VAH-(heavy attack squadron 7) Civil Air Control (Los Alamos, N.M.), and the Tailhook Association, Rotary,Civitans, Princeton Terrace Club, SCOO (Sailing Club of Oriental), UFO (Unite Flying Octogenarians), Los Alamos Parachute Club.He is proceeded in death by his first wife in 1980, Karel Punch Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Marie Bruce of 38 years. They met at a clam bake on July 4th in Coupeville, WA. at the home of Warren's brother-in-law and wife, Tom and Janice Punch.He is also survived by children: Warren Bruce IV (Sherie), Cindy Bruce Hughes (Tim), Tommy Anthony Bruce (Bella), David Cobine Bruce, Lisa Marie Blinn (Clay) Michelle Churchill Long (Jeff).Grandchildren: Elizabeth Karel McCreary, Rachiel Lavina Musumarra, Sarah Joy Bruce, Audrie-Emma Bruce, Thomas Keenan Hughes, Colleen May Hughes, Jacqueline Terese Fugatt, John-David Constantine Bruce, Grayson Cobine Bruce, Lucy Auden Bruce, Clayton Stephen Blinn, Claire Elisabeth Blinn, Lacey Michelle Blinn, Andrew Paul Long, Ethan Charles Long, Bailey Marie Long and four great grandchildren.A celebration of Warren's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oriental United Methodist Church at 404 Freemason Street, Oriental, N.C.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oriental United Methodist Church P.O. Box 70 Oriental, N.C. 28571 or PCAC (The Pamlico Parkinsons Network) P.O. Box 846 Oriental, N.C. 28571.Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close