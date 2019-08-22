POLLOCKSVILLE - Warren Garland Simmons, 66, 181 Riggs Drive, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence. Viewing hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the mortuary.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Wesley Chapel AME Zion Church, 1696 Tuscarora Rhems Road. The interment with military honors will follow at the Simmons Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Simmons of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019