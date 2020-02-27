Wilhelmena "Sister Baby" Dixon, 79, of 9460 N.C. 55 W., Dover, Ft. Barnwell Community, died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. John A.M.E Zion Church (Ft. Barnwell)
Burial will follow in the Core Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
The family will receive guest and assemble at 1425 Biddle Road in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020