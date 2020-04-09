William "Bill" Joseph Smith, 91, of Reelsboro passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice, Goldsboro.
He is a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, a Merchant Marine, a member of the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division and veteran of WWII. He was also a member of the American Legion where he served with the honor guard.
He is survived by sons, William J. Smith IV, Robert C. Smith and Matthew W. Bubka; daughters, Jane M. Studstill and Patricia Ann Barters; sister, Ora May Martini; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
His graveside service was held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9th at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to P.A.W.S. PO Box 888, Oriental, NC 28571.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
