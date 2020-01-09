Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Blair Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORIENTAL - William A. "Bill" Blair Sr., age 93, of Camp Jo Jane in Oriental, NC, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in New Bern. He was born in London, England, on July 21, 1926, and came to the United States via Belgium when he was three years old. He grew up in Bayshore, NY, where his love of fishing and clamming developed. He married his love Joan G. Worzel on November 11, 1951. Bill and Joan lived in Holbrook, NY then moved to Oakdale, NY, in 1966. They had four children: William Jr., Marc, Vivian, and Eleanor. After Bill retired from the Long Island Lighting Company, he, Joan, William Jr., Marc, and Vivian moved to Oriental. Bill loved to sing and dance and sing and dance he did. He sang with the Sayville Musical Workshop in New York, with the Pamlico Chorale in North Carolina. He sang an opera written for him by friend Paul Knudsen. He sang at weddings and funerals, he sang in the tub, at the sink washing dishes, in the yard, and on his boat. He loved opera, operettas, and Neapolitan songs. He once sang on a vacation tour at a restaurant in Italy and got a standing ovation. He danced at senior centers, at inaugurations, with the line dance group his daughter Vivian now teaches on Friday mornings at 10 at St. Peter's in Oriental, on cruise ships, and on video recordings for his sister Nellie Emmanuel. Along with his wife Joan, Bill volunteered for many community and political causes. They were dedicated to helping family and friends near and far. Bill would repair stuff for folks, cook and serve food, take time to be with people in need and be with them for making merry. To spread the joy of music and staying active, Bill and Joan founded the line dance group at the 50+ Club and participated in many of their shows and concerts. Bill kept a positive attitude though good times and tough times and was generally known for being gentle, grateful, practical, resourceful, active, involved, supportive, funny, health-conscious, and happy. Bill loved words and language which helped him sing in Italian, German, and Spanish. He and Joan were both great and competitive at Scrabble. Bill loved to read, especially mysteries. He enjoyed the many horse racing related books by Dick Francis. Bill Blair is survived by his son, William Blair Jr. of New Bern; his daughter, Vivian Blair of Oriental, NC, and his daughter, Eleanor Brosius (Thomas) of Centreville, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joan Blair, in 2014, and his son, Marc Blair, in 2018, with whom his ashes will be buried at Union Cemetery on Long Island at a future date. A remembrance event with music, shared stories, and food, is planned for Saturday, January 18, from 1-3 p.m., by the family and the 50+ Club at the Pamlico County Senior Center, 800 Main St. Alliance, NC. For more information, call Vivian at (252) 249-1735. The family, following Bill's example, extend a boatload of thank you's to all of the friends, neighbors, caregivers, groups, and organizations that have cared for and about us. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

ORIENTAL - William A. "Bill" Blair Sr., age 93, of Camp Jo Jane in Oriental, NC, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in New Bern. He was born in London, England, on July 21, 1926, and came to the United States via Belgium when he was three years old. He grew up in Bayshore, NY, where his love of fishing and clamming developed. He married his love Joan G. Worzel on November 11, 1951. Bill and Joan lived in Holbrook, NY then moved to Oakdale, NY, in 1966. They had four children: William Jr., Marc, Vivian, and Eleanor. After Bill retired from the Long Island Lighting Company, he, Joan, William Jr., Marc, and Vivian moved to Oriental. Bill loved to sing and dance and sing and dance he did. He sang with the Sayville Musical Workshop in New York, with the Pamlico Chorale in North Carolina. He sang an opera written for him by friend Paul Knudsen. He sang at weddings and funerals, he sang in the tub, at the sink washing dishes, in the yard, and on his boat. He loved opera, operettas, and Neapolitan songs. He once sang on a vacation tour at a restaurant in Italy and got a standing ovation. He danced at senior centers, at inaugurations, with the line dance group his daughter Vivian now teaches on Friday mornings at 10 at St. Peter's in Oriental, on cruise ships, and on video recordings for his sister Nellie Emmanuel. Along with his wife Joan, Bill volunteered for many community and political causes. They were dedicated to helping family and friends near and far. Bill would repair stuff for folks, cook and serve food, take time to be with people in need and be with them for making merry. To spread the joy of music and staying active, Bill and Joan founded the line dance group at the 50+ Club and participated in many of their shows and concerts. Bill kept a positive attitude though good times and tough times and was generally known for being gentle, grateful, practical, resourceful, active, involved, supportive, funny, health-conscious, and happy. Bill loved words and language which helped him sing in Italian, German, and Spanish. He and Joan were both great and competitive at Scrabble. Bill loved to read, especially mysteries. He enjoyed the many horse racing related books by Dick Francis. Bill Blair is survived by his son, William Blair Jr. of New Bern; his daughter, Vivian Blair of Oriental, NC, and his daughter, Eleanor Brosius (Thomas) of Centreville, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joan Blair, in 2014, and his son, Marc Blair, in 2018, with whom his ashes will be buried at Union Cemetery on Long Island at a future date. A remembrance event with music, shared stories, and food, is planned for Saturday, January 18, from 1-3 p.m., by the family and the 50+ Club at the Pamlico County Senior Center, 800 Main St. Alliance, NC. For more information, call Vivian at (252) 249-1735. The family, following Bill's example, extend a boatload of thank you's to all of the friends, neighbors, caregivers, groups, and organizations that have cared for and about us. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close