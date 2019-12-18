William Alfred Penelli Jr.

Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Alfred Penelli Jr., 76, of New Bern, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Brice's Creek Bible Church in James City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at a later time at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.