William "Bill" Alfred Penelli Jr., 76, of New Bern, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Brice's Creek Bible Church in James City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at a later time at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019