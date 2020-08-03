William Arthur Williams Sr., 92, of 6920 Crosscreek Dr., Grifton, died Saturday, July 25,2020 at Lenoir Assisted Living of Pink Hill.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 31,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Grifton.

He is survived by two sons: William Arthur Williams Jr. of Grifton and Thurmond Williams of Richmond, Va.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 all services are following the governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

This service will be by invitation only. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.





