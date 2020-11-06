1/
William Ashford Britt
William Ashford Britt, 70, of Trenton, died Wednesday at his residence.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Frank Murphy, Sr. Cemetery, Pollocksville, followed by the interment.
The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.
He is survived by his mother, Olethia Roberts Britt of Pollocksville; two sons, William Burroughs, Maysville, and Torry Britt, Raleigh; two daughters, Nakeitha Thomas, Mebane and Janel Burroughs, Trenton; one brother, Willie L. Roberts, Whiteville; three sisters, Bertha James, Whiteville, Carrie Brown, Pollocksville and Olethia Britt, Whiteville; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
