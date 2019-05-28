William "Billy" Robinson Ireland Jr.

LOWLAND - William "Billy" Robinson Ireland Jr., 46, of Lowland passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was an avid Star Wars fan and enjoyed shooting his guns. He was a talented carver and would carve wildlife from any type of wood. Billy loved his "girls," they were his life. He is survived by his parents, Diddle and Marsha Ireland; wife, Srynea Sawyer Ireland; daughters, Abigail and Willow Ireland; and sisters, Tricia Ireland and Wendy Morris (Eric). The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 31st at Bryant Funeral Home. His memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the , PO Box 1834, Merrifield, VA 22116-8034. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
