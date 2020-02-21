William Carl McCleney, a resident of Oriental NC in Pamlico County, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, surrounded by family after a long illness. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy.

He is preceded in death by his father Homer L. McCleney of Sanford, NC, mother Winifred Bond Leicester of Merry Hill, NC, sisters Patricia A. McCleney of Mans Harbor, NC, Holly M. Nixon of Warrenton, NC, Stephanie M. Keel of Greenville, NC, uncle John W. Bond of Oriental, NC, and nieces, Gwendolyn E. Hodges of Merritt, NC, and Marianne E. Padrick of Chinquapin, NC.

Bill is survived by sisters Terry M. Edwards of Oriental, NC and Mary L. Padrick of Chinquapin, NC, aunt Fay Bond of Oriental, NC, as well as several nieces, nephews, and multiple cousins.

Bill chose to donate his body to the Brody School of Medicine in an act of unselfish kindness.

There will be a private family service at Trent FWB Church, 171" Florence Rd., Merritt, NC on February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m.





